Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Up 1.6%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.