FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 751.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 101,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

