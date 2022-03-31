First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

