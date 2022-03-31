Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €50.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FURCF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

