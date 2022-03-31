ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $562,048.26 and $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00392625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00106095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

