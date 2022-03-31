Pyrk (PYRK) Trading 48.7% Lower This Week

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $21,322.89 and $914.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002870 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

