Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EIX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

