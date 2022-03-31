Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,309. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

