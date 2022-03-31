Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

ITRI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,885. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Itron by 51.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

