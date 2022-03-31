CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 25,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,994. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

