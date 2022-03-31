Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $20.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
