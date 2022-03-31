Krilogy Financial LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $214.81. 200,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,875. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

