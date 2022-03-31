Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expands By 28.0%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

