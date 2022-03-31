Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

