Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
GIGNY remained flat at $$30.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
About Genting Singapore (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genting Singapore (GIGNY)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.