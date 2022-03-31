Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

GIGNY remained flat at $$30.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Genting Singapore has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality; and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on e integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

