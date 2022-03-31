Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of AKUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,131. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.