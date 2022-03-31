Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of AKUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,131. Akouos has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Akouos by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
