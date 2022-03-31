Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FHI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,248. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,324,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

