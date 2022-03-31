Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.