Krilogy Financial LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FSK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 59,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.