SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

