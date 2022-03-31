Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

