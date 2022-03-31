Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The company has a market cap of $467.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
