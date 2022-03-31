Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KALA. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 29,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

