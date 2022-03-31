Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

LULU stock traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.62. 61,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

