WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. WAX has a market capitalization of $673.15 million and $77.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,847,400,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,954,629,847 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

