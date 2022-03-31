Krilogy Financial LLC Has $763,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $376.90. 119,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,329,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

