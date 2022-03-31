Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to report $33.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.99 billion and the lowest is $30.87 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $133.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $135.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.74 billion to $156.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.17 on Monday, hitting $110.41. 1,162,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,500,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

