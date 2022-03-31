$389.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $389.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $259.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.19. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

