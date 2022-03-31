Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

