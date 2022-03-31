ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Up 2.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 168,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.