Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Up 5.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 34,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 30,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

