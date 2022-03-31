Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.56. 6,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,312,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.