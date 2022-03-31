Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 19%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) shares fell 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 49,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

