Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,293. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

