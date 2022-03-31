NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,867. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

