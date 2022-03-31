Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Drops By 35.2%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.57.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 64.99%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter worth $111,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
