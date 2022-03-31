Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $111.04. 42,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,531. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

