Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $195,134.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.66 or 0.00051710 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $195,134.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.43 or 0.07181541 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,882.60 or 1.00263222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,394 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

