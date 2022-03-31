Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.31. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

