$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $271.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.40 million and the highest is $273.23 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 4,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

