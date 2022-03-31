Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Overweight by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 45,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

