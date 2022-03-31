Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 322,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 674,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.