Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.81. 15,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,279. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

