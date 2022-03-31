Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. 128,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $372.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

