Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

TVTX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

