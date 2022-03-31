Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

