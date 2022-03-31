Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.