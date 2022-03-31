Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 238,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

