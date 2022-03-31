Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,215 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $517,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.42. The company had a trading volume of 939,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,199,254. The company has a market capitalization of $698.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

