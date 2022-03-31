Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.18. 8,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

