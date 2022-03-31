Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Up 0.2%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $21.88. 972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.